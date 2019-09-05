ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICO OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $97,796.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00205947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.01229392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Token Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

