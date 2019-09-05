iBank (IBANK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One iBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $3,819.00 and $7.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iBank has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iBank alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,098.03 or 2.19203606 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021786 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.