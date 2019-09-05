Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE HCFT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,513. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. Analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

