Huimin Wang Sells 4,650 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $983,661.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50.

NYSE EW traded up $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $224.98. 1,137,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $226.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

