Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,033. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $169,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.