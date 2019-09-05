Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Sells $217,125.00 in Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $217,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,011.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur Tzianabos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Homology Medicines Inc has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

