Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.26. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,990,368 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Histogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogenics stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,210,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Histogenics makes up about 5.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 36.16% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

