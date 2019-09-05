Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price rose 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 2,103,046 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,454,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market cap of $316.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

