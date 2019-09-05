Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Receives $70.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Get Hess alerts:

HES traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,655. Hess has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,015. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.