Head to Head Survey: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 59.06 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -12.35 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 3.28 -$13.44 million $0.32 47.16

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -497.84% -27.94% -17.87% Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -4.37% 1.37% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 2 1 2 0 2.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Lithium Americas on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

