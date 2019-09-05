Head-To-Head Comparison: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (NYSE:PFTI)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 2 4 3 0 2.11 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $48.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Puradyn Filter Technologies does not pay a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 1.96 $639.00 million $4.78 9.23 Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.58 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 24.06% 96.05% 15.33% Puradyn Filter Technologies -29.42% N/A -38.37%

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.