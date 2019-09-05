Head to Head Analysis: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) versus Regency Affiliates (NYSE:RAFI)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Regency Affiliates pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Honeywell International pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Honeywell International and Regency Affiliates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $41.80 billion 2.88 $6.77 billion $8.01 20.87 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 18.17% 32.02% 10.01% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Honeywell International and Regency Affiliates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 3 11 1 2.87 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honeywell International currently has a consensus target price of $184.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Regency Affiliates on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

