Head to Head Analysis: BeyondAirInc . (XAIR) vs. Its Rivals

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ: XAIR) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BeyondAirInc . to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BeyondAirInc . and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A BeyondAirInc . Competitors 940 3176 5379 283 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.20%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondAirInc . has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -342.71% -100.90% BeyondAirInc . Competitors -674.05% -624.77% -22.22%

Risk and Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc .’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million -$6.56 million -5.83 BeyondAirInc . Competitors $1.43 billion $145.31 million -7.09

BeyondAirInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc .. BeyondAirInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BeyondAirInc . peers beat BeyondAirInc . on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

