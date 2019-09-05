HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) CFO Linda Simmons Acquires 2,500 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) CFO Linda Simmons acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $24,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 507,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,517. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.