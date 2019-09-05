Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HWC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 456,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $51.80.
Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.
