Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $123,438,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after buying an additional 206,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 456,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

