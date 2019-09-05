Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 207.10% and a negative net margin of 5,250.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

