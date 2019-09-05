Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.77. 161,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

