Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $759-771 million.Guidewire Software also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 876,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.11, a P/E/G ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock worth $3,799,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

