Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on September 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

GOF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,717. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

In related news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

