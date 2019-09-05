Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GGM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.04.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

