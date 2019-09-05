GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $324,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,457. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

