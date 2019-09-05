GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caleres by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2,466.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caleres by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 10,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,439. The firm has a market cap of $858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

