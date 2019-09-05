Grid+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.01255531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.