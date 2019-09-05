GravityCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $551.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $106,741.00 and $551.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,508,064 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

