Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.71 ($27.57).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.95 ($23.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.41 and its 200-day moving average is €21.27. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

