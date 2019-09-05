Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $121,023.01 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $121,023.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 827,024 shares in the company, valued at $37,472,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,271. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

