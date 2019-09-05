Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 868,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,837 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253,943 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,578,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 291,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.