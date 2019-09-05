Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.59 ($18.13).

SZU opened at €14.89 ($17.31) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.49 and its 200-day moving average is €13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €16.20 ($18.84).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

