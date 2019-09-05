GoldCoin (GLC) Hits One Day Volume of $4,450.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4,450.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00619256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

