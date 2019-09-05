Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Plans Dividend of GBX 71.91

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,226 ($29.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $927.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,091.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,992.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 94 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,911 ($24.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.34 ($2,347.24).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

