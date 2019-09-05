Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of DIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 143,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,268. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

