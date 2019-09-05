Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $36,482.00 and approximately $42,611.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00766118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00233454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003694 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011393 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,202,622 coins and its circulating supply is 983,814 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

