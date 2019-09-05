Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,440. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

