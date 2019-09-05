Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GCO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,440. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
