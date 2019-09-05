Genedrive (LON:GDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.06. Genedrive has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Get Genedrive alerts:

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,737.50 ($12,723.77).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.