GameCredits Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $4,009.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Coinrail, Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin, BitBay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

