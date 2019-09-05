Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Purchases $80,063.34 in Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli purchased 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $80,063.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GBL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Gamco Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 901.65% and a net margin of 32.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.