G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

GIII traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,104. The stock has a market cap of $922.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 37,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,514,163.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

