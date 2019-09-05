Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 6,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,139. Funko has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $288,886.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 119,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,699,611.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,803,599 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,069 in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Funko by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 10.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $632,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

