Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.50

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 22966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $719.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

