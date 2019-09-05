Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.
Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
BEN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 2,812,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,000. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.18.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
