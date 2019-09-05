Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

BEN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 2,812,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,000. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

