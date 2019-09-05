Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $116,610.00 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 4,799 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $172,236.11.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 3,627 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $137,535.84.

On Friday, June 28th, Pedro Abreu sold 5,048 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $169,865.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 398,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.57. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.