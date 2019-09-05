First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Insider William A. Housey, Jr. Buys 2,700 Shares

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) insider William A. Housey, Jr. purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 100,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 176.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 168,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

