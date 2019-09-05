First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.68, approximately 322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,475.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

