First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $42,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.30. 132,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. First American Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.