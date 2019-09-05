FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,385.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

