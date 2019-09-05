Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at MKM Partners

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Finisar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,201. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Finisar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,923,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Finisar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Finisar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Finisar by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Finisar by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

