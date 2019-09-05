Financial Comparison: Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & NRG Energy (OTCMKTS:NRG)

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel S.p.A. ADS and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS 1 2 1 0 2.00 NRG Energy 0 3 3 1 2.71

NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.84 $5.66 billion N/A N/A NRG Energy $9.48 billion 0.99 $268.00 million $2.41 15.44

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS 6.29% 10.11% 2.90% NRG Energy 6.20% -45.11% 5.92%

Dividends

Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NRG Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

