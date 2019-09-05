Fiii (FIII) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $674,157.00 and $23,633.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01228676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.