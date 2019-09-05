FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 80.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.84. 244,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.94. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

