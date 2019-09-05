Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) COO Sells $260,720.00 in Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,659. Evergy has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,051,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after buying an additional 212,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

